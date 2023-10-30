Florida basketball tops FIU in final secret scrimmage

Florida basketball finished off its preseason slate with a 102-60 win over FlU in its final secret scrimmage on Saturday in Gainesville.

The Florida Gators got a team-high 29 points from returning junior guard Will Richard, who went 9 of 12 from the floor and 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Sophomore guard Riley Kugel added 19 points and 4 assists for the Gators and freshman forward Alex Condon had a strong game inside with 6 points, 12 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

Florida scored 33 points off 24 FIU turnovers and outscored the Golden Panthers 60-24 in the paint. Facing a pressure defense, the Gators did turn the ball over 19 times themselves, an area that will need to improve before the start of the regular season.

The Gators will play an open orange-and-blue intrasquad scrimmage Thursday night at the O'Connell Center (7 p.m. tip, free admission) before opening the season Nov. 6 at home against Loyola-Maryland (8 p.m. tip, SEC Network Plus).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball knocks off FIU in secret scrimmage