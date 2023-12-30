Florida basketball thumps Quinnipiac to reach 10 non-conference wins

Junior guard Will Richard led five scorers in double figures with 22 points, lifting Florida basketball to a 97-72 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday

Zyon Pullin added 16 points and 3 assists for the Florida Gators (10-3). Walter Clayton added 12 points and 3 assists and center Tyrese Samuel added 11 points and 9 rebounds, eclipsing 1,000 points for his career with an alley-oop dunk in the second half.

Florida shot 51.5 percent from the field while holding Quinnipiac (9-4) to 33.3 percent shooting. Matt Balanc led Quinnipiac with 15 points.

With the win, Florida wrapped up non-conference play with 10 wins for just the third time since 2013-14. The Gators will open SEC play next Saturday, Jan. 6, at home against No. 10 Kentucky (12:30 p.m., ESPN).

Forecasting SEC: SEC Basketball Power Rankings: What we learned about Kentucky, Tennessee during OOC slate

OT thriller: Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel spark Florida basketball in double-OT thriller over Michigan

Florida shot 51.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range (9-18) to build a 52-29 halftime lead. Pullin scored 16 points in the first half, with Richard adding 14 points.

UF basketball tightens up defensively late in the first half

After surrendering 19 points through the first nine minutes of the first half, Florida tightened up defensively, limiting the Bobcats to 10 points over the final 11 minutes. The Gators did a better job challenging Quinnipiac's shooters on the 3-point line as Quinnipiac finished the first half shooting just 28,9 percent from the floor and 25 percent (3-12) from 3-point range.

Florida Gators basketball guard Riley Kugel returns

Florida sophomore guard Riley Kugel returned to action after sitting out UF's 96-57 win over Grambling State on Dec. 22 with a foot injury. The 6-foot-4, 206-pound Kugel, still looking to break an early-season slump, finished with 10 points and 4 rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes.

The highlight of the day for Kugel was a one-handed alley-oop dunk in the second half, which drew a roar from the holiday O'Dome crowd. He attacked the basket more, drew contact and converted at the foul line, going 6 for 8 at the charity stripe.

A preseason All-SEC guard, Kugel could end up taking on a sixth-man role to start SEC play, given how well Richard, Pullin and guard Walter Clayton Jr. have played together of late.

Florida basketball excels on the break, in transition defense

The Gators were able to get up and down the court effectively throughout the game, outscoring Quinnipiac 19-4 in fast break points. Defense helped propel the Gators in that regard, as UF scored 16 points off 12 Quinnipiac turnovers. Samuel and Richard each had 2 steals as UF finished with 6 steals in the game.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball knocks off Quinnipiac in non-conference finale