Florida basketball still voteless in AP Poll despite solid showing this week

Todd Golden and the Florida men’s basketball program had a solid showing this week at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, New York, earning a 15-point win over the Pittsburgh Panthers before falling to the highly-ranked Baylor Bears in the championship game, 95-91.

Despite the win plus close loss to one of the best teams in the nation, the Gators still remained without any votes in the Associated Press Poll released for Week 4 of the college basketball season. Golden’s gang currently sits at 4-2 with the other loss coming against the previously-ranked Virginia Cavaliers, but that does not seem to be enough to crack the vote this time around.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by five teams in this week’s top 25, led off by the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 10), followed by the Kentucky Wildcats (No. 12), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 14), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 21) and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 23).

The Auburn Tigers (46), Arkansas Razorbacks (10), Ole Miss Rebels (5) and South Carolina Gamecocks (2) also earned votes.

Next up for the Gators are the the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who host the Orange and Blue in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Wednesday, Nov. 29. Tipoff is slated for 7:15 p.m. ET and the broadcast will be on ESPNU.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire