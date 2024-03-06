Florida basketball steamrolls a reeling Alabama team 105-87

Unfortunately, the slide for the Alabama Crimson Tide basketball team continues as they just dropped their third game in the past four contests. After a gut-wrenching loss against Tennessee on Saturday, which was a defacto SEC Championship game, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Tide came out flat against a very good Florida team as they got thumped 105-87.

The Alabama defense continues to be one of the poorer sides in the country as they allowed their ninth 100-point game this season. Florida entered the contest with added motivation after blowing the game back in Tuscaloosa a few weeks ago and they played with a certain level of anger all evening long.

mark sears had another phenomenal night as he poured in 33 points, but it just never felt like Alabama was in real striking distance at any point of the game. The Crimson Tide will close out the regular season on Sunday in Tuscaloosa against Arkansas.

