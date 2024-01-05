Can Florida basketball stay dominant on boards among questions heading into SEC play

Florida basketball will begin SEC play on Saturday with an immediate test, hosting No. 6 Kentucky at the O'Connell Center (ESPN, 12:30 p.m.).

The Florida Gators (10-3) are taking a six-game win streak into their SEC opener against the Wildcats. Florida went 3-3 against Power 5 teams during its non-conference schedule, with its best win coming on a neutral floor against Pittsburgh, a team ranked 52nd in the NET rankings. Florida is ranked 48th in the NET.

Second-year Florida coach Todd Golden said he feels more confident heading into league play this year than a season ago.

"I feel like we have a much better understanding of who we are, and how we can continue to be successful," Golden said. "There's a lot of comfort in that."

Four SEC teams, led by No. 5 Tennessee, ar ranked in the Top 25 in the USA TODAY men's basketball coaches poll, and seven are ranked in KenPom's Top 60. As many as eight teams, including Florida, are projected to make the NCAA Tournament in March.

Here are three questions for the Gators heading into SEC play:

Will UF basketball's dominant rebounding translate facing bigger, more physical SEC frontcourts?

Florida has grabbed 20 or more offensive rebounds in seven of its first 13 games and ranks second in the SEC and 13th in the country in rebounding margin (plus-11.2). The Gators will see bigger, more physical frontlines in SEC play, beginning Saturday against Kentucky facing 6-foot-9 forward Tre Mitchell and 7-1 center Aaron Bradshaw.

"We were consistently really good on the offensive glass regardless of the opponent, whether it's a high major or low major team," Golden said. "I think the defensive glass is really an area we've got to be thoughtful of, going into conference play. The league is generally fantastic on the offensive glass and a little below average on the defensive glass and I think a lot of that is the rim protection, the athleticism, guys flying in, creating second chance opportunities. We have to keep that push on the offensive glass and defensively do a good job."

Florida's frontcourt starters, 7-1 center Micah Handlogten and 6-10 Tyrese Samuel, have shown the propensity to crash the glass early and often. Samuel has six double-doubles this season.

"In the game my goal is to get seven or six by the first half," Samuel said. "So by the second half comes around, it's a little easier to get my next four, next three."

Have the Florida Gators settled into their roles?

Florida has developed an eight- to nine-player rotation. Different guards came off the bench early this season, but it appears that preseason All-SEC sophomore guard Riley Kugel will start league play as the sixth man, with Zyon Pullin, Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard starting in a three-player backcourt.

Freshman forwards Alex Condon (6-11) and Thomas Haugh (6-9) bring size and physicality off the bench, and sophomore point guard Denzel Aberdeen has shown improvement from his freshman season with his ballhandling and scoring ability.

"The good thing is for us I think we have a number of guys who can start and are starting-capable players," Golden said. "We’ve had four or five different starting lineups this season. I think this group is playing well."

Can UF basketball improve its free throw shooting?

The Gators are a rugged team that gets to the free-throw line often, but has struggled at the charity stripe, shooting 65.4 percent from the foul line.

Though Florida's free throw-shooting percentage ranks last in the SEC, its number of trips to the line ranks second (335).

"I want us to shoot a really good percentage but if we get to the line a lot and we shoot over 60 or 65 percent, it's a really effective possession," Golden said. "You're leaving some points on the table, obviously, by missing them but over the course of 70 possessions, it ends up working out for you. If we can keep getting fouled, it'll work out for us the rest of the way."

Samuel, who is shooting 52.1 percent from the line, said players are putting in extra work in practice.

"Before practice and after practice, probably a little later," Samuel said. "There's a game today, but I'll probably go shoot and try to make 100 every day. Try to get my percentage higher and higher every day."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 3 questions for Florida Gators basketball to start SEC season