Florida basketball stands pat in ESPN’s bracketology update

Florida basketball is off to a strong start in the month of December having won both games so far against the Merrimack Warriors and Richmond Spiders, respectively. The Gators are now 6-3 with four games remaining on the nonconference slate.

In this week’s edition of ESPN’s bracketology, put together by Joe Lunardi, Todd Golden’s gang remains a No. 9 seed in the March Madness predictions, having occupied that spot for the last three weeks. However, Florida is now in the West (Los Angeles) bracket which has it playing in the first round in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Arizona Wildcats (No. 1), Texas Longhorns (No. 8) and Lipscomb Bisons (No. 16) also join the Gators in that bracket. Other Southeastern Conference schools included in the mix are the Tennessee Volunteers (No. 3), Auburn Tigers (No. 5), Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 5), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 6), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 7), Ole Miss Rebels (No. 9), Mississippi State Bulldogs (No. 10) and South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 10).

Next up for the Orange and Blue are the East Carolina Pirates, who face the Gators in the Florida Tip-Off held in Lakeland on Thursday, Dec. 14. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire