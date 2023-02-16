Here’s how Florida basketball snapped its losing streak against Ole Miss

If you were wondering what the Florida basketball team would look like without its star center Colin Castleton, you found out in the second half Wednesday night.

Fortunately for the Gators, it was against the Ole Miss Rebels on their home floor.

Castleton left the game early in the second half with a hand injury, but the Orange and Blue prevailed with a 79-64 win in a game UF could not afford to lose. Todd Golden’s team kept up the pressure on offense in his absence and cruised to the victory.

The Gators are now 14-12 and 7-6 in the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss falls to 10-16 and 2-11.

What happened

Florida found success from the three-point line and pulled away from Ole Miss after Castleton was injured.

The Gators were 10-for-17 from three compared to Ole Miss making only 3-of-12.

Jason Jitoboh played 17 minutes with Castleton down and only scored four points, but he did play well defensively against the undersized Rebels.

The Gators finished the first half on a roll, making nine straight shots to take a 39-29 lead heading into intermission despite two points and three turnovers from Castleton.

Florida made 5 of 8 three-point attempts in the half and led by 10 despite being outrebounded.

Castleton went out with 15:05 to play in the game, but Florida went on a run to take a lead that grew to as big as 69-51 with multiple players giving Florida big shots.

The Gators struggled offensively in the last five minutes but were never really in trouble.

What it means

Well, you couldn’t lose that game after the loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday. It doesn’t help a team that came into the game 52nd in the NET rankings to beat a team with a ranking of 126, but it sure beats the alternative.

Player of the Game: Ole Miss

It’s hard to understand why Jaemyn Brakefield did not get more shots, but he scored 14 on 5-for-9 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.

Player of the Game: Florida

In his last two games, [autotag]Myreon Jones[/autotag] had as many points as you. That would be zero. But he was on Wednesday night making 5 of 7 from three to score 15 points. He also played 36 minutes.

Inside the numbers

Florida had an off-night shooting free throws (61%), but the bench was the difference in this game. Florida outscored Ole Miss, 26-11, in that category.

Next up

The Gators have another opportunity for a Quad 1 win when they travel to Arkansas for a 2 p.m. EST game Saturday against the Razorbacks. Arkansas was 6-6 in the SEC and 17-8 overall heading into its game at Texas A&M Wednesday night. The Hogs also went into that game ranked 20th in NET and have lost only two games at home this season. So, another tough trip for a desperate team.

