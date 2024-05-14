Florida basketball’s SEC home-away schedule announced

The Southeastern Conference released the home and away designations for each of its 16 member schools on Monday, including the Florida Gators.

The 2024-25 campaign has the Orange and Blue playing the Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers in a home-and-home series with each. Meanwhile, Todd Golden’s team will host the Missouri Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies and Vanderbilt Commodores inside the O’Connell Center next season.

Florida will hit the road to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gators finished the 2023-24 season with a 24-12 record overall and an 11-7 mark in SEC play. Golden’s program reached the conference finals for the first time since 2014 and made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in his tenure.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire