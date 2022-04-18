Florida basketball scores transfer portal win with this point guard

Florida basketball added another player from the transfer portal to its roster on Monday when former Virginia Military Institute point guard Trey Bonham announced on Twitter that he is joining new head coach Todd Golden and the Gators for the 2022-23 campaign. After the departure of Tyree Appleby to the portal, it looks like UF has found its replacement at the one position.

The 6-foot, 170-pound from Mobile, Alabama, was a standout with the Keydets over the past two years, averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, four assists and 1.3 steals per game last season en route to an even .500 record with 16 wins and an appearance in the College Basketball Invitational. His scoring efficiency stands out as his carrying trait, putting up a 47.8% mark from the field while nailing 34.8% of his three-pointers and 82.6% of his free throw attempts — numbers that Golden is certainly salivating over.

Bonham is the third player to arrive in Gainesville via the transfer portal, joining former LSU forward Alex Fudge and Belmont guard Will Richard. Florida will also benefit from the return of center Colin Castleton, up-and-coming guard Kowacie Reeves, as well as guard Niels Lane and forward CJ Felder.

