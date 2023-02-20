Florida basketball’s run of futility continues in AP Poll

The regular season is winding down and so are Florida basketball’s chances of making this year’s NCAA Tournament — especially now that the Gators will have to play out the remainder of their schedule without star center Colin Castleton, who is out for several weeks with a broken hand.

Nonetheless, the game goes on and the Orange and Blue managed to finish off the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday after losing Castleton midway through the matchup. However, it was clear that Todd Golden’s gang missed their centerpiece when they were run out of Fayetteville by the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

Subsequently, Florida remains voteless in the AP Poll’s Week 16 update — as it has for a couple of months now — as well as in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by three teams in the top 25: the Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 2); Tennessee Volunteers (No. 11); Texas A&M Aggies (No. 25). Also receiving votes are the Kentucky Wildcats (14), Arkansas (6) and the Missouri Tigers (3).

Next up for Florida is Kentucky, which travels to Gainesville to face the Gators on Wednesday, Feb. 22, inside the O’Connell Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN or ESPN2 (to be announced) or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

More Basketball!

Florida drops sharply in KenPom rankings after Arkansas loss Razorbacks loss sends Gators tumbling in ESPN's Basketball Power Index Gators slip slightly in NET rankings after Arkansas loss Pat Dooley breaks down Florida basketball's beatdown at Arkansas PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida basketball's loss at Arkansas

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire