Florida basketball reveals complete non-conference schedule

The final game of Florida basketball’s 2023-24 non-conference schedule was released on Tuesday. Florida will face Pittsburgh on Nov. 22 in the opening round of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

The Gators will start the season against Loyola Maryland on Sunday, Nov. 6 and then face Virginia that Friday. Then, UF will face Florida A&M on Nov. 14 and finish the week with the annual game against Florida State.

After dealing with Pittsburgh, Florida will get either Baylor or Oregon State in the second round of the NIT Tip-Off, and a road game against Wake Forest as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge closes out the month.

A tune-up game in Gainesville against Merrimack on Dec. 5 opens up the second month of play, followed by a meeting with Richmond in the Orange Bowl Classic on Dec. 9. East Carolina is five days later, and then comes Michgina at the Jumpman Invitational.

Florida will take it easy to close out the month and non-conference schedule. A pair of home games against Grambling State and Quinnipiac on Dec. 22 and 30, respectively, should be relatively easy wins for the Gators.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire