Florida basketball pulls away vs. Pittsburgh in NIT Season Tip-Off

Florida basketball advanced to the finals of the Preseason NIT tip-off tournament, breaking open a close game in the final 16 minutes to beat Pittsburgh 86-71 at the Barclays Tournament,

The Florida Gators (4-1) were impressive on both ends of the floor, shooting 47 percent while holding Pittsburgh to 35.3 percent shooting. UF forced 14 turnovers and was effective getting out on the break, outscoring Pittsburgh 24-2 in fast break points.

"We just wore them down a little bit," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said, "I thought we did a really good job defensively all night, held them to 35 (percent} from the field, gave up too many 3-pt attempts, but guarded the line pretty well and forced 14 turnovers. Obviously, that kind of spearheaded our run in the second half.

With the win, Florida will face No. 12 Baylor in the finals of the tournament on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

UF played most of the game without starting center Micah Handlogten, who rolled his ankle after getting tangled up with Pittsburgh players early in the game and did not return.

"Hopefully nothing too serious," Golden said. "We’re getting it looked at right now, so we’re waiting to hear what’s going on."

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

UF basketball junior G Walter Clayton shines in return to Big Apple

Clayton, who played his first two seasons in the New York City area at Iona, looked at home at Barclays Center. He scored a season-high 28 points, going 11 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Clayton’s six 3s were the most by a Gator against. a power conference opponent since Myreon Jones hit seven 3s against Georgia on Feb. 9, 2022.

Playing more off the ball with Zyon Pullin's return has made Clayton look more comfortable on the court. UF was able to effectively rotate in five guards, including sophomore Denzel Aberdeen, who had a nifty assist on a wrap-around pass to Condon in the second half.

Florida finished the game with 24 points to just 8 turnovers.

“Just everybody on the team finding me in my spots," Clayton said, when asked about his big scoring night. "We had, what, 24 assists? We were just finding each other tonight, and glad the shots were falling."

UF basketball C Tyrese Samuel also motivated in return to New York City area

Samuel, who played four seasons across the river from New York at Seton Hall, added 20 points and 10 rebounds, going 9 of 11 from the floor.

The most impressive of Samuel's nine baskets came when he grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled coast-to-coast for a transition dunk during a 19-5 second half run that put Florida up 60-47 with 9:52 left.

Samuel was also effective passing out of the post with six assists, finding shooters on open spots on the floor. He's posted two double-doubles in five games so far this season.

Florida freshman forwards Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh step up with C Micah Handlogten out

With Handlogten out, Condon and Haugh played more minutes in the frontcourt. Both rose to the occasion. Condon had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks in 24 minutes, while Haugh had 7 points and 5 rebounds in 21 minutes before fouling out in the closing minutes.

Both Condon and Haugh weren't afraid to throw their bodies around to protect the rim and grab rebounds, adapting well to the physicality of a high-level game against a power five opponents.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida basketball beats Pitt, advances to NIT Season Tip-Off final