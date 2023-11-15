Florida basketball pulls away in second half to beat Florida A&M

Sophomore guard Will Richard led four scorers in double figures with 20 points, lifting Florida basketball to an 89-68 win over Florida A&M at the O'Connell Center.

Point guard Walter Clayton Jr. added 18 points and 5 assists for the Florida Gators (2-1), with freshman forward Alex Condon adding 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a blocked shot.

Florida A&M guard Love Bettis led all scorers with 24 points, going 9 of 15 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Center Shannon Grant added 15 points for the Rattlers (2-1).

Tough early test: Turnovers doom Florida basketball in close loss to Virginia

New signee: Florida basketball signs 4-star guard to 2024 class

Florida finished the game shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 31.6 percent (6-19) from 3-point range but again struggled at the foul line, going 23 of 35 (65.7 percent).

Florida will next play Friday night at home against Florida State (7 p.m.). Transfer guard Zyon Pullin will make his debut for the Gators after sitting out due to a three-game NCAA suspension.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

The Florida Gators got off to a frigid start

Florida missed 13 of its first 14 shot attempts and took several bad ones in the early going. Florida coach Todd Golden benched sophomore guard Riley Kugel for a significant first half stretch. The Gators finished the half shooting just 38.2 percent from the floor and led 38-28 at halftime.

A career-high for UF basketball sophomore guard Denzel Aberdeen

With Kugel out of the game after being benched for stretch in the first half and taking a shot to the eye in the second half, Florida sophomore guard Denzel Aberdeen picked up the slack. Aberdeen scored a career-high 12 points and 4 rebounds in 19 minutes, going 5 of 10 from the floor. In alternating with Clayton at the point, Aberdeen played under control running the offense, turning the ball over just once.

Freshman UF basketball forward Alex Condon provides a lift in the second half

After going scoreless in the first half, freshman forward Alex Condon provided a lift by scoring 16 of his 17 points in the second half.

Condon capped an 8-0 run with a 3-pointer to put Florida up 62-42 with 12:08 left, then made another 3-pointer to give Florida a 72-51 lead with 7:53 remaining. The 6-foot-11 Condon scored at all three levels, going 6 of 8 from the floor, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 3 of 4 from the foul line.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball pulls away in second half to beat FAMU