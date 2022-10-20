Florida basketball player named to preseason All-SEC first team

Florida basketball’s Colin Castleton has been named to the preseason All-SEC first team on Wednesday. He is the only Florida player to be named to either preseason All-SEC team.

Castleton joins Alabama‘s Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, Arkansas‘ JD Notae, Auburn‘s Allen Flanigan, Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler, LSU‘s Darius Days, Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar, Tennessee’s John Fulkerson, and Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. on the preseason All-SEC first team.

The fifth-year senior is expected to be a central part of the Gators’ team this season. The Deland, Florida, native was recruited by Florida out of high school, but he ultimately chose to go to Michigan, where he was rarely used in his first two seasons. He transferred to Florida ahead of his junior season and was instantly integral to the Gators’ game plan.

Last season, Castleton earned coached second-team All-SEC honors after leading the Orange and Blue with 16 points and 9 rebounds per game. He also became the fourth Gator in history with multiple 15-point and 15-rebound performances since 1996 after surpassing those thresholds against Texas A&M and Florida State. The other three plays to reach that mark since 1996 are Marreese Speights, Al Horford, and Udonis Haslem. His 116 blocked shots as a Gator for the 10th most in program history.

Florida basketball will look to start their season on Nov. 7 against Stony Brook. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Related

Florida basketball begins Golden era unranked in preseason AP Top 25 Gators basketball to host elite PG on campus for official visit during season Florida basketball looking to dance in latest ESPN bracketology update Florida basketball eyeing offer for this Hong Kong recruit Florida basketball and Xavier to meet in Phil Knight Legacy opening round

List

Here's our early guess at Florida basketball's starting lineup

List

Florida men's basketball releases jersey numbers for 2022-23 season

Story continues

List

The Athletic breaks down three incoming transfers for Florida basketball

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire