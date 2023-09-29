Florida basketball PG Zyon Pullin suspended 3 games by NCAA

Florida basketball point guard Zyon Pullin will sit out the first three games of the 2023-24 season on an NCAA suspension, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound Pullin was suspended due to taking part in the Portsmouth Invitational, an NBA Draft showcase event for pro-bound seniors. Pullin put his name in the NBA Draft to take part in pre-draft event but pulled his name out to return to college for his final season of eligibility.

Pullin averaged 18.3 pants, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for UC-Riverside last season before opting to transfer to the Florida Gators over the summer. He's projected to be a major contributor in the backcourt as one of nine new faces on UF's roster this season. Pullin will sit out UF's first three games of the season -- Nov. 6 vs. Loyola-Maryland, Nov. 10 vs. Virginia in Charlotte and Nov. 14 against Florida A&M.

With Pullin out, Florida still has depth at point guard with Iona transfer Walter Clayton, sophmore Denzel Aberdeen and freshman Kajus Kublickas all capable of manning the position.

"We have a number of guys who can do it and it's an area I really think will be a strength for us this year," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florda Gators basketball PG Zyon Pullin suspended 3 games by NCAA