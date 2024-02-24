Florida basketball overwhelmingly favored by BPI over Vanderbilt

Florida basketball has won seven of its last nine and despite its overtime road loss at the Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday night, the team is still clicking as the season winds down. Next up, the Gators welcome the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores to the O’Connell Center.

Using the Basketball Power Index, ESPN is giving the Florida Gators 97.0% win probability and projects them to come out on top by 22.8 points over the Commodores. The matchup quality earned a 59.6-point grade, putting it at No. 43 among the games being played on Saturday afternoon.

“BPI is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward,” the site reads. “BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is… Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections.”

The game will be of the Quadrant 4 variety for Florida, which enters the matchup ranked No. 30 in the NET, while Vandy is playing a Quad 1 game ranked No. 230 coming in.

The Gators host the Commodores inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Feb. 25. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

