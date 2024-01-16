Florida basketball at No. 7 Tennessee tip-off time changed because of weather

The Florida basketball game at No. 7 Tennessee has been moved up to 5 p.m. ET due to snow and ice in Knoxville, Tenn.

The game was originally set to tip at 7 p.m. on ESPN. A new TV assignment remains to be determined.

The Florida Gators (11-5, 1-2) are coming off their first SEC win, beating Arkansas 90-68 at the O'Connell Center.

UF beat Tennessee 67-54 last season but hasn't won in Knoxville since 2014. The Vols (12-4, 2-1 SEC) return starting guards Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Ziegler and have received a boost with the addition of Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht, a 6-foot-6 swingman who is averaging a team-high 17.2 points per game.

Florida is seeking its first road win of the season. Taking care of the ball against Tennessee's pressure defense will be one of the keys to the game. UF turned the ball over 13 times in its last road outing, a 103-85 loss at Ole Miss.

"Anytime you go on the road, you got to take care of the ball." Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "I think our guys have a great understanding, especially after last week, how important it is. It’s a good opportunity for us to go out and prove that we can improve that way.”

