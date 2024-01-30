Florida basketball ‘needs signature wins,’ per The Athletic

Florida seemed like a shoe-in to make the NCAA Tournament after a strong finish to the non-conference, but the Gators have not been able to secure a signature win this season, and that could be what holds them back from making the field of 68, according to The Athletic’s Justin Williams.

Williams broke down each of the teas “on the bubble” in the latest Bubble Watch update from the publication. Tennessee is the only lock to make the tournament from the SEC, but Alabama, Auburn and Kentucky all have a good chance to make it (barring complete collapses).

Things get murkier beyond those four teams, though. Florida, which checks in at 14-6 overall and 4-3 against the conference ahead of a rematch with Kentucky on the road, might be the most interesting team “on the bubble.”

“The Gators are one of the most fascinating bubble teams,” Williams wrote. “All six losses are to Q1 opponents — three in nonconference play and three in the SEC. Up next? Three straight Q1 matchups: at Kentucky and Texas A&M, then home for Auburn. If they leave that game against the Tigers on Feb. 10 with a 0-9 mark in Q1 games, combined with what would be a 1-5 road record, it will be tough to justify keeping them in the bubble conversation…

“…Florida needs to start clocking some signature wins if it wants to see its name pop up on Selection Sunday.”

Beating Kentucky on the road will be tough, but Florida had a sizeable lead against Big Blue in their first meeting. The Orange and Blue haven’t fared well away from the O’Connell Center this year, though.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire