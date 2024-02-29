Florida basketball needs others to step up after Walter Clayton Jr. fouls out on questionable tech

Florida basketball found itself in a precarious spot in the final 14 minutes of its SEC matchup on Saturday at Missouri.

The Florida Gators (20-8, 10-5 SEC) had just taken an 11-point lead on a Micah Handlogten transition dunk. But off a turnover, Missouri guard Anthony Robinson drove in for a transition layup as he was fouled by UF guard Walter Clayton Jr.

Clayton's fourth four quickly became his fifth when he was whistled for a technical that was up for debate.

“They said he used bad language towards the bench," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "I'm not going to comment on that."

Without Clayton, UF's leading scorer at 16.9 ppg, Florida was forced to search for different sources of offense for the majority of the second half. But Florida found a way to prevail with big shots and big plays down the stretch in an 83-74 win.

"Having someone like that go out, you know we’re a little confused at what happened at first," Florida point guard Zyon Pullin said. "But I think it was just staying together and, you know, try to keep making the right plays, you know, kind of take what they gave us. I think that’s something this team did a pretty good job of today."

Zyon Pullin, Tyrese Samuel provide offense for UF basketball in second half

Pullin scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, while Samuel scored 16 of his career-high 28 points in the final 20 minutes.

"His motor was running really high," Golden said. "When his motors running like that, he's just one of the best frontcourt players in the league."

Pullin was an efficient 6 of 11 from the floor, 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 5 of 6 from the foul line, scoring at all three levels and shooting over Missouri's zone defense.

"My teammates did a great job finding me in some of those situations." Pullin said. "It was just having the confidence to keep knocking them down. I felt super comfortable taking those, and it was just really just taking what they gave me.”

Florida first turned to sophomore guard Denzel Aberdeen to replace Clayton, then turned to sophomore guard Riley Kugel, who played the final nine minutes, Kugel didn't score but provided solid defense on Missouri guard Nick Honor.

Offensively, Florida was crisp down the stretch without Clayton on the floor. The Gators made 11 of their final 13 shot attempts.

"Poise was key," Samuel said. "We didn’t panic, I had all the confidence that we still were going to win the game. I knew ‘cause the shots weren’t falling for us in the beginning, but at the end they started to fall, so, I knew it was probably going to get that dub at the end.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball survives upset scare against Missouri Tigers