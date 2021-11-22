Florida basketball moves up AP Top 25 Poll heading into Week 3
Florida entered the AP Top 25 last week after the Gators snapped a seven-game losing streak to Florida State. An easy victory over Milwaukee has the Gators up one spot going into Week 3 at No. 23.
Kentucky and Alabama are tied for the tenth spot in the poll, and Arkansas is right behind them at No. 13. Tennessee (No. 15) and Auburn (No. 19) make it five SEC teams ahead of Florida as is the case in the Coaches Poll. LSU received six points in the voting, but the Tigers are still a few wins away from cracking the top 25.
Florida has started the season off well enough to get ranked, but the Gators will have to succeed within conference play this year to keep moving up. The Big Ten seems to be the conference stumbling early in the year, and the SEC is off to a decent start.
If the Gators can make a run in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Florida could move up a few more spots next week, especially if it beats No. 21 Seton Hall in the process.
Here’s how the full top 25 shakes out heading into Week 3 of the season.
AP Top 25 Poll – Week 3
Rank
Team
Record
Points
1
Gonzaga
4-0
1,515 (55)
2
UCLA
4-0
1,443 (5)
3
Purdue
5-0
1,391 (1)
4
Kansas
3-0
1,354
5
Duke
5-0
1,225
6
Baylor
4-0
1,154
7
Villanova
3-2
1,090
8
3-1
1,083
9
Memphis
4-0
1,002
10
Kentucky
3-1
880
10
Alabama
4-0
880
12
Houston
3-0
861
13
Arkansas
3-0
754
14
Illinois
2-1
624
15
Tennessee
3-1
558
16
St. Bonaventure
5-0
517
17
Arizona
5-0
474
18
BYU
4-0
449
19
Auburn
3-0
374
20
3-2
367
21
Seton Hall
3-0
363
22
Connecticut
4-0
342
23
Florida
3-0
294
24
3-0
138
25
Xavier
4-0
102
Schools Dropped Out
No. 12 Oregon; No. 18 North Carolina; No. 19 Ohio State; No. 20 Maryland.
Others Receiving Votes
Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.