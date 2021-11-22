Florida basketball moves up AP Top 25 Poll heading into Week 3

David Rosenberg
·2 min read

Florida entered the AP Top 25 last week after the Gators snapped a seven-game losing streak to Florida State. An easy victory over Milwaukee has the Gators up one spot going into Week 3 at No. 23.

Kentucky and Alabama are tied for the tenth spot in the poll, and Arkansas is right behind them at No. 13. Tennessee (No. 15) and Auburn (No. 19) make it five SEC teams ahead of Florida as is the case in the Coaches Poll. LSU received six points in the voting, but the Tigers are still a few wins away from cracking the top 25.

Florida has started the season off well enough to get ranked, but the Gators will have to succeed within conference play this year to keep moving up. The Big Ten seems to be the conference stumbling early in the year, and the SEC is off to a decent start.

If the Gators can make a run in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, Florida could move up a few more spots next week, especially if it beats No. 21 Seton Hall in the process.

Here’s how the full top 25 shakes out heading into Week 3 of the season.

AP Top 25 Poll – Week 3

Rank

Team

Record

Points

1

Gonzaga

4-0

1,515 (55)

2

UCLA

4-0

1,443 (5)

3

Purdue

5-0

1,391 (1)

4

Kansas

3-0

1,354

5

Duke

5-0

1,225

6

Baylor

4-0

1,154

7

Villanova

3-2

1,090

8

Texas

3-1

1,083

9

Memphis

4-0

1,002

10

Kentucky

3-1

880

10

Alabama

4-0

880

12

Houston

3-0

861

13

Arkansas

3-0

754

14

Illinois

2-1

624

15

Tennessee

3-1

558

16

St. Bonaventure

5-0

517

17

Arizona

5-0

474

18

BYU

4-0

449

19

Auburn

3-0

374

20

Michigan

3-2

367

21

Seton Hall

3-0

363

22

Connecticut

4-0

342

23

Florida

3-0

294

24

USC

3-0

138

25

Xavier

4-0

102

Schools Dropped Out

No. 12 Oregon; No. 18 North Carolina; No. 19 Ohio State; No. 20 Maryland.

Others Receiving Votes

Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

