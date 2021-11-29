Florida basketball moves into AP Top 15 after starting 6-0
A 6-0 start by Florida has the Gators ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll heading into Week 4 of the college basketball season.
Wins over Cal and Ohio State at the Fort Myers Tip-Off before Thanksgiving and a 39-point blowout against Troy helped Florida move up nine spots and past No. 16 Alabama. Before the season started, the Gators had no votes in the AP Poll and were expected to finish somewhere between sixth and eighth in the conference.
Tennessee sits one spot ahead of Florida this week at No. 13, and Kentucky and Arkansas control the No. 9 and 10 spots, respectively. Auburn rounds out the list of ranked SEC teams at No. 21, and LSU is just the third team out of the top 25 after starting undefeated as well.
Florida beat some quality teams in November, but none of them will start December ranked. Conference play will be the most challenging part of Florida’s season, but the Gators have to it one week at a time until then.
The Gators only face Oklahoma on the road in the coming week. The Sooners already took care of one Florida team this season (a 65-62 win over UCF) and are looking to get some poll votes of their own after a 6-1 start.
Here is the full top 25 in the AP Poll this week.
AP Top 25 Poll – Week 3
Rank
Team
Record
Points
1
Duke
4-0
1,513 (51)
2
Purdue
4-0
1,442 (9)
3
Gonzaga
6-1
1,428 (1)
4
Baylor
7-0
1,324
5
UCLA
6-1
1,253
6
Villanova
4-2
1,147
7
4-1
1,115
8
Kansas
5-1
1,027
9
Kentucky
5-1
1,002
10
Arkansas
6-0
960
11
Arizona
6-0
851
12
BYU
6-0
791
13
Tennesse
4-1
730
14
Florida
6-0
681
15
Houston
5-1
631
16
Alabama
6-1
456
17
Connecticut
6-1
437
18
Memphis
5-1
435
19
Iowa State
6-0
403
20
6-0
380
21
Auburn
5-1
325
22
5-2
295
23
5-1
224
24
4-2
177
25
Seton Hall
5-1
151
Schools Dropped Out
No. 14 Illinois; No. 16 St. Bonaventure; No. 25 Xavier.
Others Receiving Votes
Illinois 111, St. Bonaventure 106, LSU 93, Ohio St. 75, Indiana 63, Colorado St. 59, Xavier 46, Texas Tech 34, Marquette 23, North Carolina 9, Iowa 9, San Francisco 7, Loyola Chicago 3, Virginia Tech 3, Louisville 2, Wake Forest 2, Ohio 1, Iona 1.
