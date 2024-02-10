Florida basketball makes another statement, routs No. 11 Auburn

Sophomore guard Riley Kugel led three scorers in double figures with 22 points, lifting Florida basketball to an 81-65 win over Auburn before 10,880 at the O'Connell Center.

Walter Clayton Jr. added 20 points for the Florida Gators (16-7, 6-4 SEC) while Zyon Pullin had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Florida improved to 10-1 at home and won its 15 straight at the O'Connell Center against Auburn, dating back to 1996. It was another resume-boosting win for UF in regards to its NCAA Tournament hopes, as the Gators improved to 2-7 in Quadrant 1 games this season.

Johni Broome led Auburn (19-5. 8-3 SEC) with 12 points.

Florida jumped to an early 9-0 lead and kept the pressure on the Tigers early, extending its lead to 26-9 on a Clayton Jr. 3-pointer.

From there, Florida maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the half, going up by as many as 19 points, 42-23, on a Clayton Jr. fastbreak layup. A three-point play by Auburn forward Chaney Johnson with 35 seconds left in the half cut UF's lead to 42-26 at halftime.

The Gators shot 48.5 percent from the field in the first half, while holding Auburn to 32.3 percent shooting.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida win:

UF basketball shuts down top Auburn scorers Johni Broome, Jaylin Williams

Broome was held to 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting, below his average of 16.0 points per game. The strategy of hack-a-Broome worked as the 6-foot-10 forward went just 1 of 8 from the foul line. Williams (13.3 ppg) also couldn't get going for the Tigers as he scored just 6 points on 3 of 10 shooting.

Nine steals for UF basketball leads to transition points

Florida had 5 steals in the first half and 9 steals for the game, which led to the Gators outscoring Auburn 16-7 in points off turnovers. UF center Micah Handlogten did a masteful job defending the post, finishing the game with 9 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals.

UF basketball maintains intensity for full 40 minutes

Florida, which has had issues holding second half leads, extended a 16-point halftime lead to as many as 29 points in the second half before closing the game out. The Gators did it with defense, holding Auburn to just 40 percent shooting for the game and well below its average of 83.1 points per game.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball runs past No. 11 Auburn Tigers