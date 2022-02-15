Florida basketball is looking to bounce back against Texas A&M

Florida basketball suffered a 21-point loss to No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday, but the Gators have a chance to get back in the win column Tuesday night against Texas A&M.

This will be the second consecutive road game for Mike White‘s crew, but things shouldn’t be nearly as difficult as they were against the Wildcats. The Aggies are on an eight-game losing streak going into the matchup, including losses to South Carolina and Missouri, and there won’t be a player the caliber of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe on the court.

Rebounds were hard to come by over the weekend, but Colin Castleton should be able to take over this game barring any injury reaggravation. The Aggies lack a true big man and only have two players averaging more than five boards per game.

Tyree Appleby is listed in the pre-game starting lineup, but he did go down with a thigh injury and could be a game-time decision. Myreon Jones and Appleby have been hot from beyond the arc recently, and they help space out the floor with Castelton in the paint.

Of course, this could be a trap game of sorts for Florida. Forward Henry Coleman III and guard Quenton Jackson are Texas A&M’s can put up points in a hurry, and the Gators can be very hit or miss on the road (2-5 this season as an away team).

Florida still has a shot to make the NCAA Tournament, but it needs to win games like these to stay on the bubble. A victory would put the Gators back above .500 against the conference and would potentially be the team’s second Quadrant 1 win of the year if the loss doesn’t drop the Aggies to Quad 2.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. EST at the Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Projected Starting Lineups:

FLORIDA

Player Pos H/W Class Anthony Duruji F 6-7 / 209 Senior Colin Castleton F 6-11 / 240 Senior Tyree Appleby G 6-1 / 163 Senior Phlandrous Fleming Jr. G 6-5 / 205 Graduate Niels Lane G 6-5 / 205 Sophomore

TEXAS A&M

Player Pos H/W Class Henry Coleman III F 6-8 / 243 Sophomore Aaron Cash G 6-6 / 201 Junior Marcus Williams G 6-2 / 197 Sophomore Quenton Jackson G 6-5 / 173 Graduate Tyrece Radford G 6-2 / 200 Junior

