Florida basketball learns of SEC/Big 12 Challenge opponent

Florida basketball will take on Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, on January 28 of the upcoming season as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The matchup was announced on Thursday as were the rest of the matchups that make up the interconference challenge. The Gators have fared well since the series began going 6-3 against the Big 12 over the last decade. Florida knocked off Oklahoma State at home last season and beat No. 11 West Virginia on the road in 2020-21.

Things are different this year, though. Todd Golden has taken over for Mike White, who is now the lead man in Athens, Georgia. Golden is relatively unproven and is looking to rebuild what once was a proud dynasty in Gainesville. The good news is Kansas State is also dealing with a first-year head coach, so both teams should have an equal amount of time to figure things out under the new regime before facing each other.

The two teams have only faced off twice, once in 2010 and again in 2012. In the first matchup, Florida took down then-ranked No. 6 Kansas State on neutral ground at the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise. The Wildcats returned the favor by upsetting 8th-ranked Florida two seasons later in Kansas City at the Sprint Center (now the T-Mobile Center).

Here are all of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchups:

Florida at Kansas State

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Baylor

Auburn at West Virginia

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

TCU at Mississippi State

Iowa State at Missouri

Texas at Tennessee

All games will air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

