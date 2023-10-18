Florida basketball lands in middle of SEC preseason poll pack

The NCAA basketball season is on the horizon and the SEC preseason poll has been released.

The Florida men’s basketball program and second-year head coach Todd Golden are ready to take on the 2023 season. There are five incoming transfers to help the young Gators squad made up of four freshmen, four sophomores, three juniors, and five total seniors/graduate students.

Florida may have some confidence in its team to punch a ticket to March Madness but is projected to finish at No. 8 in the SEC. The Orange and Blue received just a few votes in both the Associated Press and the USA TODAY Sports Coaches preseason polls.

The Tennessee Volunteers are favored to finish at the top of the conference while the 2022-23 SEC Champion Alabama Crimson Tide was voted to the No. 5 position.

Here are the full SEC preseason rankings.

1. Tennessee

2. Texas A&M

3. Arkansas

4. Kentucky

5. Alabama

6. Auburn

7. Mississippi State

8. Florida

9. Missouri

10. Ole Miss

11. Vanderbilt

12. Georgia

13. LSU

14. South Carolina

The Florida Gators begin their season on Nov. 6 with a home matchup against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds and their first conference matchup will take place on Jan. 6 against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire