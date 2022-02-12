How to follow Florida basketball at Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday

Florida basketball faces one of its biggest tests on Saturday afternoon when it travels to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. The Gators have won four in a row and seven of their last nine but still have a lot of work to do to earn a bid in the NCAA Tournament and it will not be an easy one today.

The Wildcats come into the game ranked No. 4 and No. 5 in the Coaches and AP Polls, respectively, riding a five-game winning streak of their own. Their last loss was to the second-ranked Auburn Tigers on the road, but since then, they notched a victory at the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks among their other victories.

Florida and Kentucky will also meet once more on the final day of the regular season in the O’Connell Center.

Here is a look at how to follow Saturday afternoon’s action across various media starting at 4 p.m. EST.

Television: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Karl Ravech

Analyst: Jimmy Dykes

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert

Analyst: Lee Humphrey

Game Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app

Game Notes: FloridaGators.com

Prediction: Kentucky 80, Florida 65

