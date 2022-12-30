Florida basketball hosting No. 4 prospect in 2024 class on official visit

The Florida Gators will host one of the top recruits in the class of 2024, Kokomo (Indiana) five-star center Flory Bidunga, over New Year’s weekend, according to 247Sports.

Bidunga, who stands at 6-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 215 pounds, is the No. 4 overall prospect on 247Sports’ individual ranking system and holds the same spot on the 247Sports composite rankings. He moved to the United States from the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2021 and quickly shot up the charts.

The Gators offered him a scholarship back in September, and Bidunga claimed that Florida was one of the top schools he was considering. He also holds offers from Auburn, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State and Wake Forest.

“Florida is one of the top schools in the United States not only for basketball but for education, too,” Bidunga said. “If I go there, I will play but I will get a good education, too.”

He could be a candidate for reclassification as well. Rumors have suggested as much, but Bidunga says that he has not made a decision yet. He’s focused on high school right now and developing a strong relationship with college staffs.

His main point of contact with the Orange and Blue is associate head coach Carlin Hartman, who visited him in Indiana before the start of the season.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire