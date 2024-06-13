Florida basketball to host Virginia Cavaliers for rematch in SEC-ACC Challenge

The Southeastern Conference released the details for this year’s slate of SEC-ACC Challenge college basketball games for the event’s second season on Wednesday.

The announcement included the rematch between the Florida Gators and Virginia Cavaliers from last year’s Hall of Fame Game. In the second game of the 2023-24 campaign, the Cavs outlasted the Gators, 73-70, in a game that Todd Golden’s team gave away in the final minutes.

It is worth noting that eventual starting guard Zyon Pullin missed the game as he sat out three games as a result of his participation in the Portsmouth Invitational. Had the graduate transfer guard been eligible to play, things might have ended differently — but the past is the past.

The two schools have met just four times prior on the collegiate parquet, with the Orange and Blue previously notching a 65-39 win in 2017 on Orlando’s neutral court. Florida also prevailed over Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in the first round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

The television network designation and tip-off time for the Gators-Cavaliers matchup are still to be determined.

