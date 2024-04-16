Florida basketball holds official visit with blue-chip combo guard this week

A great deal of attention of late has been on Florida football’s recruiting effort but lost in the shuffle are what Todd Golden and the men’s basketball program have been up to when it comes to reloading a roster with some key departures from last season.

While there has also been a lot of focus on the NCAA transfer portal, the Gators have also been focused on prep prospects in the upcoming classes. One of the team’s focuses of late is four-star combo guard Alex Lloyd out of Fort Lauderdale (Florida) Westminster Academy in the 2025 cycle, who is visiting campus early this week starting Monday, according to 247Sports.

The trip to Gainesville represents the second for the high school junior since receiving an offer from Golden and Co. in July of 2023. Lloyd’s first venture to the O’Connell Center came in November for the season-opener against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds.

“That visit went well and they made me feel at home,” Lloyd said at the time. “The team felt like a great, family-oriented team. They’re very together and I like their program. I like how they push the ball, shoot threes, and play through their guards. That’s how I like to play.”

Florida currently has no commitments for the 2025 class.

Recruiting Summary

Lloyd is ranked No. 45 overall and No. 9 at combo guard nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at No. 51 overall and No. 13 at the small forward position.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine gives the Dayton Flyers a strong 70.7% chance of signing him, followed by the Florida State Seminoles (21.9%), Florida Atlantic Owls (1.7%) and Miami Hurricanes (1.4%).

