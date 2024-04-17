Florida basketball high in ESPN’s way-too-early rankings for 2024-25

The college basketball season is well in the rearview mirror but that only means the next cycle of predictions and prognostications is ready to begin.

The Florida Gators had a successful campaign, earning its first NCAA Tournament appearance in three years while making it all the way to the Southeastern Conference Tournament Finals. The fans and media alike have gained a great deal of confidence in Todd Golden after he navigated his team through some dire straights in 2023-24.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello recently published his way-too-early rankings for the upcoming season that still lies many months away, surprisingly putting the Orange and Blue at No. 13 in the nation.

“Florida struck gold in the portal last spring and bringing in a few more reinforcements on the wing could be beneficial for the Gators again,” Borzello begins.

“But they should have an All-America candidate at the guard position in Walter Clayton Jr., one of the nation’s top scorers, and Will Richard is a double-figure scorer. Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and a hopefully healthy Micah Handlogten form a terrific frontcourt group — but another perimeter piece or two would be huge.”

It seems pretty unlikely that Handlogten will contribute much — if anything — next season, but otherwise the roster does look very tidy with some room left for additions. A projected starting five consisting of Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard, Denzel Aberdeen, Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon could bring some serious beef to the court this fall.

