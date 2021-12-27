Florida basketball heads into conference play unranked in Week 8 AP Poll

David Rosenberg
Florida picked up a win over Stony Brook before the holiday break, but it wasn’t enough to change the minds of the AP Poll voters. The Gators finished outside of the Top 25 and without any votes for the third straight week.

The team hasn’t been quite the same since losing to Oklahoma in Norman at the beginning of the month. An immediate and embarrassing loss to a then 0-7 Texas Southern team eliminated any hopes of the Gators holding onto a spot in the AP Top 25. Florida also lost a close one to a very beatable Maryland team before getting on its current two-game win streak.

It doesn’t look great for Mike White‘s squad heading into conference play, especially when there are five SEC teams still in the Top 25. Ole Miss, Florida’s first opponent in conference play, isn’t ranked though, so the Gators have a shot at opening things up the right way. Then comes the Alabama Crimson Tide, who just fell nine spots to No. 19.

With a few good wins to start 2022, Florida could easily win over the AP voters and rejoin the Top 25.

A full look at the AP poll for men’s basketball:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor

11-0

1,525 (61)

2

Duke

11-1

1,448

3

Purdue

11-1

1,371

4

Gonzaga

10-2

1,335

5

UCLA

8-1

1,296

6

Kansas

9-1

1,233

+1

7

USC

12-0

994

+1

8

Iowa State

12-0

985

+1

9

Arizona

11-1

973

-3

10

Michigan State

10-2

901

+1

11

Auburn

11-1

826

+1

12

Houston

11-3

801

+1

13

Ohio State

8-2

787

+1

14

Tennessee

9-2

729

+5

15

Seton Hall

9-1

716

16

LSU

12-0

609

+1

17

Texas

9-2

567

-1

18

Kentucky

9-2

459

+2

19

Alabama

9-3

426

-9

20

Colorado State

10-0

366

+1

21

Providence

11-1

315

+1

22

Villanova

8-4

312

+1

23

Xavier

11-2

237

-5

24

Wisconsin

9-2

207

25

Texas Tech

9-2

121

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 72, Oklahoma 62, West Virginia 52, Loyola Chicago 39, Connecticut 34, Michigan 7, Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, Wake Forest 4, Davidson 2, Iowa 2, Memphis 1, Creighton 1, Minnesota 1

