Florida basketball guard Riley Kugel named to coaches preseason All-SEC first team

Florida basketball sophomore guard Riley Kugel was named to the All-SEC first team in the league's coaches poll released on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pound Kugel earned All-SEC freshman honors at UF last season, averaging 9.9 points per game. Kugel's 12.6 scoring average in SEC play was the highest by a Florida Gators freshman since Bradley Beal in 2011-12.

A former Dr. Phillips standout from Orlando, Kugel started 17 of 32 games for UF as a freshman and is expected to be a focal point on offense for the Gators in head coach Todd Golden's second season. Florida opens the season Nov. 6 at home against Loyola-Maryland (8 p.m., SEC Network Plus).

A list of the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams follows:

First Team

Trevon Brazile – Arkansas

Johni Broome – Auburn

Riley Kugel – Florida

Antonio Reeves – Kentucky

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

Second Team

Grant Nelson – Alabama

Mark Sears – Alabama

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Justin Edwards – Kentucky

Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

Tyrece Radford – Texas A&M

Tyrin Lawrence – Vanderbilt

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball guard Riley Kugel named preseason All-SEC