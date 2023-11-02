Florida basketball guard Riley Kugel named to coaches preseason All-SEC first team
Florida basketball sophomore guard Riley Kugel was named to the All-SEC first team in the league's coaches poll released on Thursday.
The 6-foot-5, 207-pound Kugel earned All-SEC freshman honors at UF last season, averaging 9.9 points per game. Kugel's 12.6 scoring average in SEC play was the highest by a Florida Gators freshman since Bradley Beal in 2011-12.
A former Dr. Phillips standout from Orlando, Kugel started 17 of 32 games for UF as a freshman and is expected to be a focal point on offense for the Gators in head coach Todd Golden's second season. Florida opens the season Nov. 6 at home against Loyola-Maryland (8 p.m., SEC Network Plus).
A list of the 2024 SEC Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason All-SEC teams follows:
First Team
Johni Broome – Auburn
Riley Kugel – Florida
Tolu Smith – Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M
Second Team
Grant Nelson – Alabama
Mark Sears – Alabama
Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Justin Edwards – Kentucky
Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee
Tyrece Radford – Texas A&M
Tyrin Lawrence – Vanderbilt
