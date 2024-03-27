Florida basketball guard Riley Kugel makes decision about his Gators future

Florida basketball sophomore guard Riley Kugel has opted to enter the transfer portal.

Kugel made the announcement on social media on Wednesday.

From the bottom of my heart. Love y’all gator nation 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/LTqZYquH0Y — Riley Kugel (@RileyKugel) March 27, 2024

The 6-foot-5, 207-pound Kugel started 11 of 33 games for the Florida Gators in 2023-24, averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals.

He had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in 21 minutes off the bench his final game in a UF uniform, a 102-100 loss to Colorado in a Round of 64 NCAA Tournament game last week in Indianapolis.

Scoring sensation: Will Walter Clayton Jr. be back next season? What Florida basketball leading scorer said after March Madness loss

Tough finish: Florida basketball falls to Colorado in March Madness on last second shot

Kugel earned All-SEC freshman honors after averaging 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds for the Gators in 2022-23, shooting .456 from the field and .376 from 3-point range. His 12.6 points per game average in SEC games were the most for a UF freshman since Bradley Beal averaged 14.4 points as a freshman in his lone season with the Gators in 2011-12.

But Kugel lost his starting job as a sophomore with the Gators last December due to some inconsistent stretches on the court. As a sixth-man with the Gators, Kugel at times embraced the role, scoring 20 points off the bench in a Jan. 13 win over Arkansas and 22 points off the bench in a Feb. 10 win over Auburn. But Kugel also played just four minutes off the bench in an early-season loss to Ole Miss and was benched twice in the SEC Tournament for undisclosed reasons.

Kugel joins starting forward Tyrese Samuel and starting point guard Zyon Pullin as players who won't be back for the Gators in 2024-25. Both Pullin and Samuel are out of eligibility. Florida junior guard Walter Clayton Jr., UF's leading scorer at 17.2 points per game, was non-committal about returning for next season after last week's NCAA Tournament loss to Colorado. Clayton could opt to either declare for the NBA Draft or enter the transfer portal.

A former standout at Dr. Phillips High in Orlando, Kugel helped lead the school to a state title in 2021 and earned all-state honors in 2022 before enrolling at UF. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida basketball guard Riley Kugel entering transfer portal