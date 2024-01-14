Florida basketball guard Riley Kugel ends rocky week with a complete performance

Florida basketball coach Todd Golden and sophomore guard Riley Kugel shared an embrace during the second half of UF's 90-68 win over the Razorbacks at the O'Connell Center.

A tumultuous week began with Kugel playing just four minutes against Ole Miss for "not having it." It continued with a meeting between Golden and his standout sophomore to clear the air ended with Kugel putting together one of his best performances of the season for the Florida Gators against Arkansas.

Kugel wound up with 20 points, 5 rebounds in 2 steals, going 8 of 14 from the floor and 2 of 3 from 3-point range. It was his third 20-point game of the season, but first since scoring in 24 points against Wake Forest on Nov. 29.

"We’re not the best versions of ourselves unless Riley Kugel is playing well and you guys could see with your own eyes today, the way he attacked the game," Golden said, "You could tell from the jump, that this guy was going to have a good effort, a good night and he just played incredibly well."

Beyond the scoring, Kugel put his high-level athleticism on display, attacking the basket, getting to 50-50 balls and locking down opposing Arkansas scorers. Golden said earlier in the week he considers Kugel one of the best athletes in college basketball, and he played like it on Saturday.

"When locked in like that, to be an elite defender, plus-21 in the game in 26 minutes obviously really efficient offensively," Golden said, "When he plays like that obviously our ceiling gets a lot higher.”

Riley Kugel accepting a new role for UF basketball

A preseason All-SEC first team guard, Kugel began the season as a starter, but his inconsistent play and aloof mannerisms on the court landed him in a bench role. He attacked the basket well in UF's SEC opener against Kentucky, scoring 15 points, but after lofting and missing a pair of quick 3-pointers in the Ole Miss in the first half didn't return for the remainder of the game.

"It felt good just to be back out there with the guys," Kugel said. "Good team win."

Asked about the meeting with Golden, Kugel responded: "Everything is perfectly fine. We're on the same page."

If the 6-foot-4, 206-pound Kugel can continue to buy into the sixth man role, it will serve as an advantage in league play. Florida ended up with 29 bench points against the Razorbacks.

"Any role that I’m in now. I just need to be blessed with anything," Kugel said. "Even if I’m last off the bench I’m here to win, what it takes.”

A get right game for the Florida Gators

UF came out with early energy on the defensive end of the floor and sustained it throughout the game. Florida held Arkansas to 38.7 percent shooting in the first half and 36.7 percent shooting in the second half.

"We had to really improve our second half defense," Golden said. "That was an area that has really been an issue of us during the course of the year we held them to 36 percent in the second half, only one made 3, I thought that was really big growth from our guys and from our program, and you know this is our most complete performance of the year today.”

Florida was active on the defensive end of the floor with 8 steals and 7 blocked shots, led by three blocked shots from freshman Alex Condon.

“That was the emphasis, playing defense," Florida forward Tyrese Samuel said. "What was keyed on this week on this week, turnovers in practice we were minus in points for that, just making sure we were solid, no gambling, just making sure to make them make tough shots. Defense was the key today.”

