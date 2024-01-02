Florida basketball goes undefeated in December, but voteless in AP poll

Florida Gators basketball recorded a remarkable run in December, but it wasn’t enough to impress the voters from the Associated Press as the program goes voteless for another week.

The Gators put on a six-game win streak over four weeks, beating the likes of Richmond, Wake Forest, and even Michigan in an intense double overtime battle.

The Orange and Blue are set to begin the SEC slate of the schedule on Saturday, and as it stands today, four of the Gators’ future opponents are standing amongst the top 25.

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats headline the selection of SEC teams, while further down the list sits No. 22 Ole Miss, moving up two spots after remaining undefeated and taking down Southern Miss and Bryant consecutively before the end of the calendar year.

The Auburn Tigers round out the list at No. 25 after going on a five-game win streak.

Up next for the Gators is a home matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats on Jan. 6. The game will tip off at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire