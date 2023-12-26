Florida basketball gets no love from USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Florida Gators will have to wait until SEC play to crack the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

In the post-Christmas update, Florida once again failed to pick up a point, meaning no voter thinks the Gators are a top-25 program. UF has significant wins against three Quadrant 1 or 2 opponents — Michigan, Pitt and Richmond — but the team hasn’t secured that signature win over a top-25 program yet.

Three losses might not seem like much, but falling to No. 19 Baylor and a Virginia team that continues to fight its way back has made an impact. A road loss to Wake Forest is the other blemish, but the team didn’t have Micah Handlogten that night.

Looking at the rest of the SEC, Tennessee leads the way at No. 7, and Kentucky is holding onto the final spot in the top 10. After starting the season 12-0, Ole Miss has worked its way up to No. 22. Auburn is the first team out with 65 votes under its belt. South Carolina and Texas A&M each earned three votes as well.

Next up for Florida are the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Dec. 30 to close out the non-conference schedule. The Gators host No. 8 Kentucky on Jan. 6.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 11-1 790 (24) – 2 Kansas 11-1 760 (1) – 3 Houston 12-0 751 (7) – 4 Arizona 9-2 659 – 5 UConn 11-2 629 – 6 Florida Atlantic 10-2 618 +6 7 Tennessee 9-3 613 – 8 Marquette 10-3 531 -2 9 Illinois 9-2 520 +2 10 Kentucky 9-2 513 -1 11 North Carolina 8-3 460 +2 12 BYU 11-1 378 +3 13 Oklahoma 10-1 371 -5 14 Colorado State 11-1 326 +3 15 Duke 8-3 316 +4 16 Gonzaga 9-3 300 -1 17 Clemson 10-1 280 +1 18 Memphis 10-2 271 +5 19 Baylor 10-2 251 -9 20 Creighton 9-3 161 -6 21 James Madison 12-0 159 – 22 Ole Miss 12-0 153 +3 23 Wisconsin 9-3 148 +1 24 Texas 9-2 138 -2 25 Providence 11-2 88 –

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Virginia;

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 65; Virginia 26; Colorado 24; Iowa State 19; TCU 16; Ohio State 13; Michigan State 10; Nevada 9; Utah 7; Grand Canyon 7; New Mexico 4; Villanova 3; Texas A&M 3; South Carolina 3; Miami (FL) 3; San Diego State 1; Princeton 1; Nebraska 1; Indiana 1;

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire