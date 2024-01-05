Florida basketball gets immediate SEC opportunity hosting No. 6 Kentucky

The last time Florida basketball opened the SEC schedule against Kentucky, the Bee Gees topped the charts, and bell bottom jeans were still in fashion.

On Jan. 3, 1979, the Florida Gators hosted then defending national champion Kentucky at Florida Gym and pulled off a 76-65 upset of the No. 9 Wildcats.

UF is hoping history will repeat itself when it hosts No. 6 Kentucky in its SEC opener on Saturday afternoon at the O'Connell Center (12:30 p.m., ESPN). On a six-game winning streak, the Gators (10-3) will play before their first sellout of the season in a game that could set the tone for a difficult, 18-game conference grind.

“It’s definitely a statement opportunity for us," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "I think we’ve done a good job throughout the course of the season of getting a little more excitement back in the program. I think people are starting to rally around us a little bit."

Florida is looking to break a four-game losing streak to Kentucky, with its last win against the Wildcats coming on Feb. 27, 2021. Golden said that the Gators have had good practices this week and will need more to prepare for one of the most storied programs in college basketball.

"It's a big opportunity," Florida starting forward Tyrese Samuel said. "I think it's gonna be our, if we get this one, it will be our first real big win. All the big games that we have we came close, but fell short a little bit. So, if we got this one it's going to be a really important one - and it's probably going to put us in the rankings."

Defense, rebounding will be keys for UF basketball

Kentucky (10-2) has emerged as one of the most explosive offenses in the country this season, ranking third in the nation in scoring offense (91.1 ppg), second in 3-point field goal percentage (41.6 percent) and 11th in 3-pointers made per game (10.6).

Kentucky boasts a mix of youth and experience, with fifth-year senior 6-foo-6 Antonio Reeves (19.0 ppg, 2.8 3-pointers per game) leading the Wildcats in scoring. Freshman Mc Donald's All-American D.J. Wagner (11.9 ppg, 3.5 apg) runs the point, with freshman 6-3 guards Rob Dillingham (14.3 ppg) and Reed Sheppard (12.5 ppg) coming off the bench.

"They're an elite offensive team," Golden said. "They play with great pace. They have multiple perimeters who can really push it and play make. They're an elite effective field goal percentage team and they're an elite ball-handling team."

Samuel said it will be important to keep Kentucky from getting out in transition.

"That's probably like the main goal right there because they're fast - make open 3s in transition," Samuel said. "They can make big plays."

A potential area where the Gators could exploit Kentucky is on the boards. Florida ranks second in the SEC in rebounding margin at plus-11.2, while Kentucky has been up and down on the boards with a plus-1.8 rebounding margin. Kentucky will start freshman 7-1 center Aaron Bradshaw and 6-9 forward Tre Mitchell inside against Florida center Micah Handlogten (7-1) and forward Tyrese Samuel (6-10), who has posted six double-doubles on the season.

"Inside is an area where we have to win the battle on Saturday," Golden said. "It's got to be something on our home floor that we can dictate. The physicality in the paint, be able to rim finish and do a good job protecting the paint on the other end.”

