Florida basketball gets big-time home matchup to open SEC play
Florida basketball will get a marquee opener in SEC play, as the Gators will host Kentucky on Jan. 6 at the O'Connell Center.
The two programs have served as standard bearers in men's basketball for the conference since the start of the century, combining for three national titles and 16 SEC titles from 2000-2023.
Kentucky lost standout big man Oscar Tshiebwe to the NBA Draft but is bringing in the consensus number one recruiting class in the country, including five-star point guard D.J. Wagner and four-star combo guard Reed Sheppard.
The Florida Gators return All-SEC freshman guard Riley Kugel for his sophomore season and add a transfer portal class -- led by guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin -- that ranked 12th nationally per 247Sports.com. Todd Golden is entering his second season as UF men's basketball coach after posting a 16-17 record in his first season, which ended with a loss to UCF in the NIT.
In all, the Gators will play nine home SEC games, capped by Senior Night against defending SEC champion Alabama on March 5.
Florida 2024 SEC men's basketball schedule
Jan 6 --- Kentucky
Jan. 10 -- at Ole Miss
Jan. 13 -- Arkansas
Jan. 16 -- at Tennessee
Jan. 20 -- at Missouri
Jan. 24 -- Mississippi State
Jan. 27 -- Georgia
Jan. 31 -- at Kentucky
Feb. 3 -- at Texas A&M
Feb. 10 -- Auburn
Feb. 13 -- LSU
Feb. 17 -- at Georgia
Feb. 21 -- at Alabama
Feb. 24 -- Vanderbilt
Feb. 28 -- Missouri
March 2 -- at South Carolina
March 5 -- Alabama
March 9 -- at Vanderbilt
