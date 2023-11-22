Florida basketball gets another early test in Big Apple against Pitt

Off to a promising 3-1 start, Florida basketball takes its talents to the Big Apple when it plays Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. (9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU).

After Pittsburgh, the Florida Gators will face either No. 12 Baylor or Oregon State on Friday (3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m.) in the second game of the NIT Season Tip Off Tournament.

Through four games, all five of UF's starters are averaging double figures in scoring, led by 14.5 points per game from junior guard Walter Clayton Jr.

The Gators are coming off an impressive 89-68 win over Florida State. Clayton scored a team-high 19 points in the win.

"There was a little bit of good stress going into that game on Friday," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "I think everybody thought — in our program, I should say — that we have a good team and a good club, but we hadn't done it in a public setting as of yet. And so we had some of some of that nervous energy going in that game and obviously we performed; we played really, really well."

Pittsburgh (4-0) scored 100 or more points in two of its first four games this season. Freshman point guard Carlton Carrington has provided a spark for the Panthers, averaging 18.0 points and 6.3 assists, with senior forward Blake Hinson leading the way with 20.5 points per game.

"They’re just a team that’s played really well so far and protected their home floor at a high level," Golden said. "All their numbers are really good on both sides of the ball. They’ve rebounded well, defended well, shot it well and they’ll be a challenge for us. We’ll have to prepare and see if we can try to stop those guys and keep them out of transition, make them operate in the half, you know, the normal stuff."

Florida basketball rebounding at a high level

UF's new frontcourt additions have made an impact early this season, as the Gatos have posted 20 or more offensive rebounds in each of their past three games. UF has only had three outings of 20 or more offensive boards over its previous 264 games.

"The first time that’s happened here in a long, long time," Golden said. "Obviously, a great change in the right direction for this program from where we were last year. But Pitt will bring more challenges that way. They have a lot of size and a lot of length in the front court.”

Florida's 50 percent offensive rebounding rate ranks first in the nation. UF's two starters in frontcourt — 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten and 6-10 forward Tyrese Samuel — are each averaging 8.5 rebounds per game. Freshmen forward Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh have been as aggressive on the boards off the bench. The 6-9 Haugh is averaging 5.3 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game, while the 6-11 Condon is averaging 4.5 rebounds in 14.58 minutes per contest.

"We’re starting Micah and Tyrese, but we believe Condo and Tommy provide a lot for us as well," Golden said. "We don’t feel like we’re losing a lot when we go to our bench."

UF basketball needs to work on FT shooting, taking care of the ball

Two areas of concern early in the season for Florida are free throw shooting and taking care of the basketball. The Gators are shooting just 61.2 percent from the foul line and are turning it over 14.8 times per game.

Some of the turnover issues are the result of trying to develop chemistry on a roster with just four returning players and eight new scholarship player additions. Florida has posted a positive assist-to-turnover ratio on the season, with 15.5 assists per game to the 14.8 turnovers.

"We’re playing aggressively, which is really good," Golden said. "Some high-risk, high-reward plays that if you connect they lead to kind of automatic 2s, which are really good, as well. But too many live-ball turnovers last couple of games and our turnover rate is a little high. So that’s an area we’ve identified."

Golden said he intends to continue to drill free throw shooting in practice.

"You can rep, do different things," Golden said. "Obviously talk about it a lot, make sure it’s in the front of our minds. But again, part of it is our big guys get fouled a lot. Big guys are generally worst free-throw shooters than guys. It’s kind of as simple as that, sometimes."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball to face Pitt in NIT Tip Off Tourney