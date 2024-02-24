Florida basketball freshman bigs step up with starting C Micah Handlogten in foul trouble

With starting center Micah Handlogten in foul trouble on Saturday, Florida basketball turned to its safety net to pull off a conference win over Vanderbilt.

Freshman forwards Alex Condon (8 points, 9 rebounds) and Thomas Haugh (7 points, 2 blocks) both came up big off the bench in UF's 77-64 win over the Commodores at the O'Connell Center.

Haugh and Condon combined to score all seven points during a critical 7-0 run in the second half that put the Florida Gators up 62-41 with 9:08 left. Haugh scored 4 points on a dunk and fast break layup, and had a blocked shot during the stretch, while Condon went 3 of 4 from the foul line.

“The frontcourt depth is a huge part of our success obviously," Florida basketball coach Todd Golden said. "And they're all unique and really talented in their own ways. And obviously what we've noticed is whichever room two of those four are out there, we've been able to keep a pretty consistent pace and keep the score going the right way."

Florida starting forward Tyrese Samuel said the freshman duo have become more confident since the beginning of the season.

"They’re understanding the game more, playing with a little more pace," Samuel said. "It just helps us when the starters or whatever the case is needs a break when they come out there and produce, and that’s all you can really ask for.”

A rough afternoon for UF basketball C Micah Handlogten

The 7-foot-1 Handlogten was held scoreless in 14 minutes against Vanderbilt, finishing with 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a blocked shot.

Without Handlogten on the floor, Florida had another pedestrian effort on the boards, getting outrebounded 38-37 by Vanderbilt. UF held a slim 12-11 edge in second chance points.

Florida has been outrebounded in each of its last two games.

"We weren't good on the offensive glass today," Golden said. "And it's just kind of a mentality mindset. You know, I think we let it slip a little bit Wednesday. It obviously regressed a little bit more today to lose this battle on the glass. So again, always looking for teaching points after victories. And, you know, getting back on the glass is something that we're going to have to get right."

Condon's nine rebounds led UF, with Samuel adding 6 rebounds.

"We have to probably go a little bit more aggressive," Samuel said. "I think that’s probably what it is, we’re just not going aggressive enough.”

Florida junior guard Walter Clayton Jr. said the backcourt needs to contribute more to the rebounding effort as well.

"We can do a better job blocking out," Clayton said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball freshmen big men step up in win over Vandy