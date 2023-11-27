Florida basketball forward Tyrese Samuel earns SEC Player of the Week honors

Florida basketball starting forward Tyrese Samuel earned SEC men's basketball player of the week honors on Monday.

The 6-foot-10, 239-pound Samuel averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Florida Gators against Pitt and No. 12 Baylor at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn.

Samuel posted his second double-double of the season, with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots in UF's 86-71 win over Pitt on Wednesday. He followed that by scoring 18 points, grabbing 6 rebounds and recording 2 steals in UF's 95-91 loss to Baylor on Friday.

Overall, Samuel shot 94.1 percent from two-point range (16-for-17) in the two games and earned All-Tournament team honors.

Samuel has started all six games for Florida this season, averaging 14.5 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game.

Florida (4-2) next plays at Wake Forest (3-3) on Wednesday in the SEC-ACC Challenge (7:15 p.m., ESPNU).

