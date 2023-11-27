Advertisement

Florida basketball forward Tyrese Samuel earns SEC Player of the Week honors

Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun
Florida basketball starting forward Tyrese Samuel earned SEC men's basketball player of the week honors on Monday.

The 6-foot-10, 239-pound Samuel averaged 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Florida Gators against Pitt and No. 12 Baylor at the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn.

Samuel posted his second double-double of the season, with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots in UF's 86-71 win over Pitt on Wednesday. He followed that by scoring 18 points, grabbing 6 rebounds and recording 2 steals in UF's 95-91 loss to Baylor on Friday.

Overall, Samuel shot 94.1 percent from two-point range (16-for-17) in the two games and earned All-Tournament team honors.

Samuel has started all six games for Florida this season, averaging 14.5 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game.

Florida (4-2) next plays at Wake Forest (3-3) on Wednesday in the SEC-ACC Challenge (7:15 p.m., ESPNU).

