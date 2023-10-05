Florida basketball forward E.J. Jarvis leaving team for personal reasons

Florida basketball forward E.J. Jarvis announced on social media he's stepping away from basketball for personal reasons.

"Since the age of four, I have been playing basketball," Jarvis wrote in an Instagram post. "And for the last 19 years it has played a huge rule into shaping me into the man I am today, something I will be forever grateful for.

"At this point in my career, I feel it would be best to pursue other opportunities in life. So with that being said, I have made the difficult decision to step away from the game of basketball.

The 6-foot-8 Jarvis, a transfer from Yale, worked out with the Florida Gators over the summer but had not been taking part in workouts in official practices started last week. At Yale last season, Jarvis averaged 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds with a .551 field goal percentage, starting in 22 of 30 games.

With Jarvis out, Florida still has depth in the frontcourt led by 6-10 Seton Hall transfer Tyrese Samuel, 7-1 Marshall transfer Micah Handlogten, and incoming freshman forward Alex Condon (6-11) and Thomas Haugh (6-10). Sophomore center Alex Szymczyk (6-10) is recovering from a broken foot but should be ready by the start of the 2023-24 season.

Florida opens the season Nov. 6 at home against Loyala-Maryland.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball forward E.J. Jarvis leaving team