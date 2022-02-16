Florida basketball falls out of top 50 in NET rankings

The Florida men’s basketball team may have seen its last opportunity to earn a second Quadrant 1 victory slip away Tuesday night. With 90 seconds remaining, the Gators held a mere four-point advantage over Texas A&M who had lost eight-straight games. However, it quickly dissolved after Florida rushed a late-clock shot and graduate Phlandrous Fleming Jr. committed a cardinal sin on defense while up two with 19 seconds left: he fouled Aggies’ Wade Taylor IV on the go-ahead three-point try.

He sank all three free throws to steal the lead back. Fleming then attempted to redeem himself with a potential game-winner, but his shot rimmed out and the basketball ricocheted off the Gators out of bounds to hand Texas A&M the 56-55 victory in College Station, Texas.

After the Gators’ latest loss, they dropped out of the top 50 of the NET rankings to 54th, leaving their chances to make the NCAA Tournament grim. Their chances become bleaker because of Florida’s lack of Quadrant 1 victories. It only has one in eight tries, which it grabbed versus Ohio State earlier in the season. The Gators’ only opportunities left to claim more are against Auburn who it plays next and is currently ranked eighth and Kentucky in the regular-season finale, which sits third. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi also had coach Mike White and his squad among the First Four Out.

If the Gators fail to make the NCAA Tournament, it would be the first time since White’s first season in 2015-2016. The Gators return to action Saturday versus the dominant Tigers at 2 p.m. at the O’Connell Center.

