Florida basketball falls to No. 12 Baylor in NIT Season Tip-Off Finals

Florida basketball fought hard into the second half but didn't have enough firepower to stay with No, 12 Baylor in a 95-91 loss on Friday night in Brooklyn in the final of the NIT Season Tip-Off.

The Florida Gators (4-2) played without starting center Micah Handlogten, who sat out with an ankle injury he suffered early Wednesday against Pittsburgh.

Sophomore guard Riley Kugel led Florida on Friday with 25 points and nine rebounds. Forward Tyrese Samuel added 18 points and six rebounds, while guard Zyon Pullin, making his first start of the season, had 17 points and five assists to no turnovers.

Rolling past Pitt: Florida basketball pulls away vs. Pittsburgh in NIT Season Tip-Off

Pullin his weight: Zyon Pullin set to make Florida basketball debut as Gators host rival FSU

Baylor shot 51.7 percent from the floor and 56 percent (14-for-25) from the 3-point line, which was the difference in the game. Florida shot 30.8 percent (8-for-26) from beyond the arc.

“Obviously a tough loss," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "I thought our guys played really hard, played really well for a majority of the game. As I examine the box score, even game all the way around with the exception of the 3-point line."

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

UF basketball needs to a better job defending the 3-point line

Florida was late on some defensive rotations, which resulted in open 3-point attempts that Baylor knocked down. Dribble penetration by Baylor's guards also put UF's defense in a bind.

"We need to limit attempts better," Golden said. "But once that ball is in the air there is only so much you can do about controlling the outcome and 56 percent is going to be tough to overcome."

RayJ Dennis had 24 points and eight assists to lead Baylor (6-0), while Jalen Bridges added 23 points, going 5-for-7 from the 3-point line.

"Bridges was really the one I felt got us today," Golden said. "RayJ used a lot of possessions, played well, but we knew we wanted to force him to beat us in the mid-range and beat us with those floaters. I thought we did a poor job on Bridges."

Sophomore UF basketball guard Riley Kugel breaks out of slump

Kugel went 10-for-20 from the floor and 4-for-6 from 3-point range to keep Florida in the game. He added nine rebounds and three assists in an all-around strong game.

A preseason All-SEC first team guard, Kugel had averaged just 6.7 points over his previous three games, going 5-for-25 from the floor during that stretch.

UF basketball showed its lineup versatility by starting four guards

With Handlogten out, Florida went with a four-guard starting lineup with Kugel, Pullin, Walter Clayton and Will Richard. Tyrese Samuel started at center.

“We definitely do that a lot in practice, so we definitely have a little chemistry going there already," Kugel said. "All four of those guards can hoop, so we kind of got a good feel.”

Freshman forwards Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh came off the bench. Haugh had two points, two rebounds and a blocked shot in 12 minutes, while Condon had five points, four rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.

"Our two freshmen didn’t number as well as they’d been going," Golden said. "These are big moments for them, learning experiences."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball falls to No. 12 Baylor Bears