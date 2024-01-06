Florida basketball fades down stretch in loss to No. 6 Kentucky

Second-year Florida basketball Todd Golden called its SEC opener against No. 6 Kentucky a statement game.

For the majority of the game, the Florida Gators were up for the challenge. But UF stumbled down the stretch and failed to hold an eight-point halftime lead in a 87-85 loss to the Wildcats before a sold-out crowd at the O'Connell Center.

Florida took a 76-74 lead on a pair of Walter Clayton Jr. free throws with 3:10 left. But from there, the Gators went cold, failing to score for a 2:41 stretch, Kentucky went up for good, 79-76, on a 3-pointer from 7-foot-1 center Aaron Bradshaw with 1:27 remaining. Reed Sheppard also made six straight free throws in the closing minutes, thwarting any attempts of a UF comeback.

Clayton and Zyon Pullin each scored 23 points to lead UF (10-4. 0-1 SEC), which saw its six-game win streak snapped and suffered its first home of the loss. Kentucky (11-2, 1-0 SEC) has won five straight against the Gators and 12 of its last 13 meetings.

Here are three takeaways from the Florida loss:

UF basketball with a strong perimeter defensive effort early

The Gators held Kentucky to 1 of 10 from 3-point range in the first half, at times overplaying the perimeter and sacrificing drives to the basket from the Wildcats, who made 14 of 22 two-point shots in the first 20 minutes.

Riley Kugel provides lift of the bench

Kugel had 11 points and 2 steals in the first half, despite playing the majority of the half with 3 fouls. The Gators were plus-15 in Kugel's 15 minutes as the floor as he displayed the athleticism to stay with Kentucky's shooters.

Kugel finished with 15 points before fouling out with 46 seconds remaining. It was his highest scoring output since scoring 24 points at Wake Forest on November 29.

Gators cool off from the 3-point line after a hot first half

Florida went 8 of 20 (40 percent) from 3-point range in the first half, which includes banked in 3-pointers from Pullin and freshman Alex Condon. But the Gators couldn't make big shots from the perimeter in the second half, going 1 of 11 from 3-point range to finish 29 percent (9-31) for the game.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball falls to Kentucky Wildcats in SEC opener