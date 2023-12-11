Florida basketball facilities set to undergo renovation

The practice facilities used by Florida’s basketball teams are set to receive an $8 million facelift by September 2024, according to the university website.

Renovations will be made to the team areas, including the lobby, locker rooms, training areas and practice courts. The roof will also be replaced, and minor renovations to administrative spaces are listed as a possibility.

Florida’s athletic department is always looking to improve its facilities. Plans are in place for a much larger renovation project at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, and Exatech Arena should have a new roof by May. The football stadium renovations will cost approximately $400 million, while the roof job can get done for about $7 million.

The university just announced that Crawford Architects will oversee the stadium renovations, in association with Gensler — a global architecture, design and planning firm. Concourses, entry gates, seating, concessions areas and restrooms will all be upgraded, as well as additional enhancements to the video boards and sound system.

All of these improvements provide a better gameday experience for the coaches, players and fans. They also help from a recruiting standpoint.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire