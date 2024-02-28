Florida basketball F Tyrese Samuel 'We've got to fix closing out the second half.'

Florida basketball forward Tyrese Samuel was part of NCAA Tournament teams at Seton Hall in 2019 and 2022 before transferring to the Gators during the offseason.

Both of those teams lost in the first round, though, a memory that still sticks with the 6-foot-10 Samuel.

Samuel believes the No. 24 Florida Gators (19-8, 9-5 SEC) have the length, size and depth to make a run to the Final Four.

"What we’ve got to fix is closing out the second half," Samuel said. "Because as a first half team, I think we’re best in the country when it comes to the first half. Once we know how to finish out our games, you know just continue to play highly aggressive and with good defense in the second half, we can beat anyone in the country.”

Florida has won eight of its last 10 games but has been outscored five times in the second half, including on Saturday, when Vanderbilt outscored UF 44-42 in the second half of a 77-64 Florida win.

In two more games during that stretch (Auburn and Mississippi State), Florida played even with its opponents in the second half. That means UF has only outscored three teams in the second half in its last 10 games.

Asked how UF could fix its second half struggles, Samuel responded: "Right now I wish I could give you an answer. But I think it’s just, you know staying mentally locked in. I know we’ve been winning by a lot, but just staying locked in for the second half.”

Florida coach Todd Golden understands the concern, and that players are aware of it. Golden said UF players deserve credit for building big leads in the first half.

"We’re doing some really good things, but, you know, within that same conversation, we’re not where we need to be, or where we want to be ultimately, in terms of the ceiling of our team," Golden said. "So, it’s a balance because I want our guys to understand we’re, like, really happy and proud of the growth we’ve made, but at the same time, we’re not satisfied.”

