Florida basketball earns votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll preseason rankings

Three weeks remain before Florida’s men’s basketball season kicks off as the Gators prepare for the second year of the Golden era in Gainesville.

With the opening games now within sight, the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll with the preseason rankings was released, and the Orange and Blue unsurprisingly landed outside of the top 25. However, Golden’s gang did manage to scrounge up five votes — tied with the Auburn Tigers — giving them a de facto ranking of No. 38 entering the fall schedule.

The Southeastern Conference is represented by five schools in the top 25, but only one of them is in the top 10 — the tenth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. They are followed by the Arkansas Razorbacks (No. 14), Kentucky Wildcats (No. 16), Texas A&M Aggies (No. 19) and Alabama Crimson Tide (No. 24).

The Missouri Tigers (4) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (2) also received votes.

Florida tips off its 2023-24 campaign on Nov. 6 inside the O’Connell Center against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds, with a start time set for 8 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+ and can be heard on the Gator Sports Network.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1

