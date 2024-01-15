Florida basketball earns pair of votes in latest Coaches Poll update

Florida basketball scored a big win on Saturday at home against the Arkansas Razorbacks, 90-68, to earn its first Southeastern Conference win in a trio of tries. It was a much-needed victory for the Gators after a late letdown against the Kentucky Wildcats and a road drubbing by the Ole Miss Rebels to open up the SEC schedule.

Now sporting an 11-5 record overall and sitting at No. 49 in the NET rankings, the Orange and Blue have snuck back into the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll vote, managing to grab two in the Week 11 update. The last time Todd Golden’s team was among the vote-receiving schools was the Week 4 update on Nov. 27.

Fellow SEC programs that made the top 25 are the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, followed by Kentucky (No. 10), the Auburn Tigers (No. 11) and Ole Miss Rebels (No. 21). The Alabama Crimson Tide (60) also received votes.

Next up, the Gators return to the road to take on the Volunteers inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, Jan. 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

