Can Florida basketball defense remain on point in showdown against Michigan?

For Florida basketball to maintain its unbeaten run into SEC play, the Gators will need to continue to demonstrate growth on both ends of the floor.

That quest will continue to Tuesday night when the Florida Gators (7-3) face Michigan (6-5) in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. (7 p.m., ESPN).

UF has won three straight and is coming off one of its best defensive efforts of the season, slogging through a 70-65 win over East Carolina on Thursday night in Lakeland by holding ECU to 39.7 percent shooting from the floor.

"It was good growth for our program, kind of just finding a way against a (ECU) team that is getting better and better every time they step on the court," Golden said. "For us to go 40 minutes carrying the lead, winning a game like that without making shots and doing mostly a poor job taking care of the ball was something positive.

"You've got to be able to win different ways. That day, we found another way to win."

Michigan is UF's first power five conference opponent since the Gators lost 82-71 to Wake Forest on Nov. 29 in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Wolverines have been up and down through the early portion of the 2023 schedule but are coming off an 83-66 win over Eastern Michigan. For the season, UF is 2-3 against power five teams, with wins over FSU and Pittsburgh and losses to No. 20 Virginia, No. 10 Baylor and Wake Forest.

Under fifth-year coach Juwan Howard, Michigan is led by sophomore guard Dug McDaniel (17.9 ppg, 5.0 apg) and grad transfer forward Oliver Nkamhoua (16.5 ppg, 7.3 rpg).

“Really good offensive team," Golden said. "Similar to Richmond in the sense that they have a really good guard in Dug McDaniel, who is a three-level scorer and kind of the head of their snake, and a really good front court player in Olivier Nkamhoua, the transfer from Tennessee. It’s a more talented team than Richmond, built around them, I would say, with some other guys who can put the ball in the basket."

What is the Jumpman Invitational?

In its second year, the Jumpman pits the four original Jordan Brand programs — Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Oklahoma — in a pair of basketball doubleheaders at the 19,000-seat Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

After the Florida-Michigan matchup on Tuesday, North Carolina's women's team will face Oklahoma. Then on Wednesday, Florida women's basketball will take on Michigan (6:30 p.m.), followed by a marquee men's matchup between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 13 North Carolina (9 p.m.).

Last year, in the inaugural Jumpman, Florida lost 62-53 to Oklahoma.

“It’s a great event," Golden said. "For us, another great opportunity, and the first time for us, really, since Baylor to be on the national stage and to show where we’ve grown and gotten better. But any time you can play in a NBA arena, be on ESPN against a very highly respect program is a great opportunity.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators basketball to face Michigan in Jumpman Invitational